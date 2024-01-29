(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Therapy Lamp Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The rise of mental health issues, skin disorders and changing lifestyles fuel the expansion of the global light therapy lamp market. As the world witnesses a surge in mental health concerns and lifestyle-induced disorders, the global light therapy lamp market is set to experience robust growth from 2024 to 2028. Acknowledged as a vital alternative for the remedial treatment of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), sleep disorders, and various dermatological conditions, the utility of light therapy lamps extends across residential and clinical settings.

Increasing Awareness Drives Adoption of Light Therapy Lamps

Modern lifestyles, characterized by indoor vocations and lesser exposure to sunlight, pave the way for conditions like SAD and sleep-related issues. Seasonal Affective Disorder primarily strikes during the shorter days of winter, causing symptoms that disrupt an individual's overall well-being. Light therapy lamps mimic the natural daylight, helping to restore the circadian rhythm and improve serotonin levels.

The widespread acknowledgment of these health benefits has been central to the increased traction of light therapy devices within homes and healthcare facilities. Moreover, the market has witnessed an uptick in the demand for dermatological treatments, and light therapy lamps have carved a niche in the treatment of skin conditions such as psoriasis, leading to a pronounced demand in both professional and at-home care scenarios.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Rising Need for Homecare Solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its attendant restrictions on outdoor activities, brought to the fore a number of mental and emotional health concerns. The light therapy lamp market saw robust sales, particularly through e-commerce channels, as individuals sought methods to mitigate the impact of reduced sunlight exposure and alleviate mood-related disorders.

Furthermore, the homecare segment has been particularly receptive to the integration of light therapy lamps. The convenience of use and the aesthetic versatility of these lamps make them a favored choice for household adoption, driving market growth exponentially.

Prevalence of Sleep Disorders Catalyzes Market Expansion

Sleep disturbances have become increasingly common in a fast-paced world, often associated with lifestyle changes, stress, and technology use. With millions of individuals affected by sleep disorders, light therapy presents itself as a non-pharmacological treatment that can positively influence sleep patterns. As the market responds to this growing demand, various light therapy devices tailored for those with insomnia and irregular sleep cycles have entered the market, contributing significantly to its growth.

Light Therapy Lamp Market: A Compendium

Through the combined effect of technological advancements and heightened health consciousness, the light therapy lamp market is positioned for substantial growth, meeting the needs of a global population attuned to healthier lifestyles and proactive wellness approaches. With targeted light therapy supporting improved mental health and physiological functions, the market for light therapy lamps anticipates sustained expansion in the years ahead.



Numerous models of light therapy lamps cater to varied consumer needs, including floor lamps, desk/table lamps, and more portable solutions.

The market offers an array of light options such as white, blue, and red light, addressing specific therapeutic needs.

Distribution channels like supermarkets, electronic stores, and online platforms play a critical role in making light therapy lamps accessible. Light therapy lamps enjoy broad applications in dermatology centers, hospitals, clinics, and home care environments.

Report Scope Global Light Therapy Lamp Market, by Type:



Floor Lamp

Table/Desk Lamp Others

Global Light Therapy Lamp Market, by Light Type:



White Light

Blue Light

Red Light Others

Global Light Therapy Lamp Market, by End User:



Dermatology Center

Home Care Hospital & Clinics

Global Light Therapy Lamp Market, by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Electronic Stores

Online Others

Global Light Therapy Lamp Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Verilux, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beurer GmbH

Fairdeals Lites P Ltd (murphy' LED Lights)

Nature Bright Co. Ltd.

Outside In (Cambridge) Ltd (Lumie)

Biophotas Inc. (Celluma)

Lucimed SA

Carex Health Brands, Inc. Thrasio Company (Circadian Optics)

