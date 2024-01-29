Iterate.Ai Open-Sources Appcoder On Github

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The tech will be free for developers to use in ongoing effort to expand collaboration in AI sector

USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embarking on exciting projects in 2024, Iterate has open-sourced their LLM, AppCoder , on Github. AppCoder is designed to improve the technology that powers their top projects, like their integrated Generative AI to scale at enterprise level.Iterate's goal when designing AppCoder was to generate working and updated code for generative AI projects that they build alongside their enterprise clients. This technology is now available on Github, a code hosting platform for version control and collaboration which lets users work together on projects from anywhere.“We are excited to announce that our AppCoder technology is now available for continued collaboration on GitHub. After months of fine-tuning CodeLlama -7B, 34B and Wizard Coder -15B, 34B, we combined this fine-tuning with our dataset training on LangChain, YOLO V8, VertexAI and other libraries to build a sophisticated program on top of WizardCoder-15B. AppCoder has continued to hit ICE benchmarks on usefulness and functionality, making this program a perfect addition to GitHub,” explains Brian Sathianathan, CTO, CDO and Co-Founder of Iterate.In addition to open-sourcing AppCoder, Iterate recently open-sourced their Threat Awareness technology to curb gun violence, making it free for schools and other organizations to implement. Iterate's desire to open-source their technology demonstrates an active desire to continually expand the collaborative environment of AI engineering.“Creativity and ingenuity are key to continued AI innovation. By open-sourcing our technology, we hope to participate and stand as leaders in the ongoing and evolving culture of collaboration that those in the AI sector thrive on in 2024 and beyond,” Sathianathan says.Iterate is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI tools and technologies. Its platform is cloud-agnostic, and it can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With four patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate's platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives.Peyton SweeneyPR Associate | Iterate...+1-636-485-5066

