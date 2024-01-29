CU*SOUTH And Mortgage Center Join Forces To Empower Credit Unions With Comprehensive Mortgage Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTHFAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, proudly announces its alliance with Mortgage Center , a CUSO dedicated to working with credit union members and mortgage borrowers to help grow communities.This collaboration aims to provide credit unions in the southern United States with enhanced mortgage services, supporting their mission to meet members' homeownership aspirations.CU*SOUTH was founded in July 2006 with the mission to grow credit unions through partnership, networking and collaboration. The organization is part of the cuasterisk network, and helps provide core processing, accounting, collections, IT management and other important services to a community of over 362 credit union partners across 42 states.Since its inception in 1990, Mortgage Center has been dedicated to working with credit union members and mortgage borrowers to foster community growth. Currently licensed and operating in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Illinois, Mortgage Center is actively obtaining licensure in additional states, including Pennsylvania, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts."Mortgage Center shares the same vision of supporting credit unions and their members as CU*SOUTH,” said Joshua Thompson, President and CEO of Mortgage Center.“We believe that by combining our strengths, we can make a positive impact on the mortgage landscape in the southern United States."Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, underscored the strategic importance of this collaboration in addressing the evolving needs of credit unions and their members."CU*SOUTH strives to ensure credit unions meet their members where they are with the innovative products and services they crave,” said West.“At a time when many Americans are struggling to afford a home, we hope this alliance serves as a catalyst in helping credit unions make their members' dreams of owning a home a reality."For more information about CU*SOUTH, visit the CU*SOUTH website at cusouth.For more information about Mortgage Center (Equal Housing Lender, NMLS# 282701), visit the Mortgage Center website at mortgagecenter.About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.About Mortgage CenterAt Mortgage Center, we're more than just a business - we're a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) with a legacy of over 30 years. From our beginnings as a humble one-desk operation, we have evolved into a dynamic team of nearly 100 dedicated industry experts, and we're excited about every step of this remarkable journey. Our unwavering passion is rooted in empowering our Credit Union partners and their members, cultivating a community of financial growth and success. Whether you're seeking to expand your mortgage offerings or discover new ways to enhance services for your members, we are here to provide the expertise you need. Visit us at MortgageCenter to explore how we can redefine your mortgage program and help you achieve greatness together. Equal Housing Lender, NMLS# 282701

