High Purity Quartz Market Valued At US$854.608 Million In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The high purity quartz market was valued at US$854.608 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the high purity quartz market was valued at US$854.608 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The semiconductor industry's expansion is projected to drive the worldwide high-purity quartz market growth in the near future. An increase in the number of photovoltaic installations is also expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Demand for high-purity quartz is increasing in a variety of applications, including semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing. The increased use of renewable energy sources is expected to create profitable business prospects in the high-purity quartz industry. The transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar power, necessitates the use of high-purity quartz in the fabrication of solar panels. Expansion in the solar energy industry and increased demand for clean energy are expected to drive growth in the high-purity quartz market during the forecast period.High-purity quartz (HPQ) is a kind of quartz with extremely low impurity concentrations, often less than 30 parts per million (ppm). considering its extreme purity, it is a perfect material for use in a wide range of high-tech applications such as semiconductors, solar panels, optical fibres, and other devices. Furthermore, HPQ is utilized to manufacture high-end glass items such as laboratory equipment, fibre-optic lenses, and other high-tech glass applications. As a consequence of the increasing demand for high-tech applications and high-quality glass products, the worldwide high-purity quartz market has been steadily developing over the last few years. The semiconductor sector consumes a lot of HPQ since it's needed to make high-performance silicon wafers, which are subsequently utilized in a variety of electronic products. HPQ is also used in the solar sector to make photovoltaic cells , which convert sunlight into power. Aside from these applications, the rising demand for high-quality glass products, notably in the automotive, aerospace, and defence industries, is driving the high-purity quartz market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in 2023, Sibelco, a leading industrial minerals distributor, announced a $200 million investment to more than quadruple the existing capacity of high-purity quartz (HPQ) at its Spruce Pine plant in North Carolina, USA.Access sample report or view details:Based on grade the global high-purity quartz market is divided into low, medium, and high. The high category is expected to emerge as the market leader in the future years due to the rising usage of high-purity quartz in the fabrication of semiconductors, solar cells, and other electronics. As sectors like electronics, solar energy, and semiconductor manufacturing continue to expand and need exact materials for their applications, the demand for high-purity quartz is likely to generate considerable growth in the high segment of the worldwide market. Furthermore, advances in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) add to the need for high-purity quartz, establishing the high segment as a market leader in the High Purity Quartz market.Based on end users the global high-purity quartz market is divided into electronics and semiconductors, solar industry, lighting and optics, and others. Over the forecast years, the electronics and semiconductors industry is expected to emerge as the market leader in High Purity Quartz (HPQ). The need for high-purity quartz is critical to the production of semiconductors and electronics since it is a critical component in the creation of quartz wafers used in electronic devices. Considering the continuous expansion of the electronics sector, driven by technological improvements, the need for high-quality materials such as high-purity quartz is likely to expand.Based on geography North America is expected to be the leading region in the High Purity Quartz (HPQ) market in the future years, owing to its strong presence in semiconductor manufacturing and solar cell manufacturing facilities. The United States, as the region's largest market, is at the vanguard, propelled by rising demand for high-purity quartz in cutting-edge applications in the electronics and optical sectors. The region's supremacy is emphasized by its critical position as a technology hub, which fosters innovation and growth in various industries. As North America remains a major hub for high-tech industries, demand for high-purity quartz is likely to rise, cementing the region's position as a significant participant in the global market landscape.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global high-purity quartz market, that have been covered are The Quartz Corporation, Sibelco, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., HPQ Silicon Inc., Russian Quartz LLC, Imerys S.A., Ultra HPQ.The market analytics report segments the global high-purity quartz market using the following criteria:.BY GRADEoLowoMediumoHigh.BY END-USERoElectronics and semiconductoroSolar IndustryoLighting and opticsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Vietnam.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.The Quartz Corporation.Sibelco.Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd..HPQ Silicon Inc..Russian Quartz LLC.Imerys S.A..Ultra HPQExplore More Reports:.Biopolymers Market:.Cyclopentane Market:.Nonyl Acetate Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn