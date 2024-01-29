Arkyn Becomes Certified Service Provider To The Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arkyn , a B2B SaaS company that provides easy-to-use mobile apps for asset maintenance operations on top of SAP, has earned an official TISAX certification.TISAX is an information security assessment for suppliers within the automotive industry, and the certification process entailed a comprehensive review of Arkyn's internal security management system.With this certification, Arkyn celebrates the marriage between compliance and top-performing enterprise software that supports seamless execution of work orders in large automotive companies running SAP.Martin Holm Nielsen, CEO and co-founder of Arkyn, explains:“As a trusted service provider within the automotive industry, we are thrilled to clear this important compliance roadblock”.The TISAX certification supports Arkyn's great foothold within the automotive industry, in which Arkyn's app for asset maintenance quickly have gained traction.“We hope to leverage our recent TISAX certification to expand our list of active customers within the automotive industry. Our mobile apps are a fantastic tooling option for work order execution for car manufacturers that use SAP for service and asset maintenance.”Arkyn has been building apps on top of SAP that targets field service and manufacturing companies since 2020. The apps are created to match the specific roles and responsibility of the maintenance workers with the features needed to complete and report on their tasks fast and efficiently.

