Automotive Fasteners Market Forecasted To Reach USD 29.56 Billion, Globally, By 2030 Registering At A CAGR Of 3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Fasteners Market

Automotive Fasteners Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Product, By Material Type, By Application, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Automotive Fasteners Market size was valued at USD 23.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.56 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period 2023-2030, the increasing emphasis on lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing to enhance fuel efficiency has spurred a demand surge for advanced fastening solutions.According to SNS Insider, as electric vehicles gain prominence, the evolution of fasteners capable of withstanding the unique challenges posed by electric drivetrains presents a captivating opportunity for market players.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Prominent Players:. The Philips Screw Company (U.S.). Lisi Group (France). Permanent Technologies Inc. (U.S.). Atotech (Germany). KAMAX (Germany). SFS Group (Switzerland). Fontana Gruppo (Italy). Nifco Inc. (Japan). Kova Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. (India). Shanghai Tianbao Fastener International (U.S.). Bulten AB (Sweden). Westfield Fasteners Limited (U.K.)Market Scope:Fasteners play a crucial role in ensuring the structural integrity and safety of vehicles, and the increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing has spurred the need for specialized and high-performance fastening solutions. Moreover, with the rise of electric vehicles, there is a growing emphasis on developing fasteners that can withstand the unique challenges presented by alternative powertrain systems. Additionally, as global automotive production expands and supply chains become more complex, the demand for efficient and reliable fastening solutions is escalating.Opportunity Analysis:The rising trend of smart and connected vehicles has opened avenues for fasteners integrated with sensing and communication capabilities, reflecting a paradigm shift towards intelligent automotive systems. Furthermore, the global push towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices has paved the way for fasteners designed with recyclable materials, aligning with the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact.Segmentation Analysis:As automotive engineering evolves, the threaded fasteners that bind components together play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and safety of vehicles. This granular examination delves into the microscopic world of threads, investigating the pitch, diameter, and material composition that define the strength and durability of fasteners. The interplay of technological advancements and material innovations within this segment is akin to a synchronized dance, where threads are not mere connectors but the lifelines of vehicular structure.By Product:. Threaded. Non-ThreadedBy Material Type:. Stainless Steel. Iron. Bronze. Nickel. Aluminum. Brass. PlasticBy Application:. Engine. Chassis. Transmission. Steering. Front/rear axle. Interior trim. OthersRegional AnalysisThe APAC region stands as a dynamic hub in the global Automotive Fasteners Market, exhibiting a robust trajectory of growth and innovation. With the burgeoning automotive industry in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the demand for high-performance fasteners has soared. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with a burgeoning middle-class population, has fuelled the production and consumption of automobiles, propelling the Automotive Fasteners Market forward. Moreover, stringent regulations emphasizing vehicle safety and efficiency have led manufacturers to adopt advanced fastening solutions, further driving the market's expansion.Key TakeawaysThe market is further driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, leading to the development of eco-friendly fasteners and a surge in research and development activities. This dynamic landscape presents a myriad of opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on the evolving needs of the automotive industry and contribute to the ongoing transformation of mobility solutions.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Industry Developments:Würth Group stands out as a global leader, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality fastening solutions. Renowned for its extensive distribution network and commitment to customer satisfaction, Würth Group continues to shape the market landscape.llinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), recognized for its diverse portfolio of automotive fasteners and cutting-edge technology. ITW's emphasis on research and development ensures it remains at the forefront of innovation, meeting the evolving needs of the automotive industry.Araymond, a key participant in the market, distinguishes itself through its expertise in engineering and manufacturing precision fastening systems.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia war4.2 Impact of ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 Japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Automotive Fasteners Market, By Product8.1 Threaded8.2 Non-Threaded9. Automotive Fasteners Market, By Material Type9.1 Stainless Steel9.2 Iron9.3 Bronze9.4 Nickel9.5 Aluminum9.6 Brass9.7 Plastic10. Automotive Fasteners Market, By Application10.1 Engine10.2 Chassis10.3 Transmission10.4 Steering10.5 Front/rear axle10.6 Interior trim10.7 Others11. Regional AnalysisRead More...!About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 4152300044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram