New Series 'Post-Born Life' Talking About Mental Health Struggles

Post-born life poster

A new film talking about mental health. Looking at celebrities, influencers on their journey aswell as looking at their struggles and bad experiences

- Kieran GrayLINCOLNSHIRE, SKEGNESS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Television Series "Post-Born Life" Delves into Personal Lives of Celebrities and Influencers to Raise Mental Health Awareness"Post-Born Life," a groundbreaking television series, will soon be launched with the aim of bringing mental health awareness to the forefront of media discussions. The show will provide viewers with an inside look into the personal lives of their favourite celebrities and influencers, highlighting the challenges they face in regard to mental health."Post-Born Life" not only provides an unfiltered view into the lives of well-known figures but also strives to create a meaningful conversation around mental health issues. The show aims to break down stigmas surrounding mental illness and encourages viewers to prioritise their own psychological well-being.The creators of "Post-Born Life" believe that discussing mental health challenges openly is crucial in today's fast-paced world. By featuring popular public figures who share their own struggles and triumphs, the show intends to foster empathy and understanding among its audience, ultimately promoting collective healing and growth."We believe that 'Post-Born Life' has the potential to become a pivotal platform in sparking important conversations about mental health," says Kieran Gray (The Director), the visionary mind behind this innovative series. "By showcasing relatable stories from notable personalities, we hope to highlight that no one is immune from facing emotional challenges, regardless of societal status."Each episode will follow different celebrity guests as they openly discuss their victories and hurdles when it comes to mental health. Additionally, episodes will feature expert commentary from licensed mental health professionals who will provide valuable insights and coping strategies for viewers."Post-Born Life" promises to engage audiences not only through its riveting storytelling but also by promoting a healthier attitude towards mental well-being. Emphasising vulnerability and openness as keys to understanding and respective growth, this unique television series will undoubtedly be must-watch content in today's media landscape.For more information on "Post-Born Life" and updates on its premiere, follow the show on social media @CreationMedia22 and visit their official website at

Kieran Gray

CreationMedia22

