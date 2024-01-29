Fans Pour Out On Dongri Streets As Munawar Reaches With ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who won the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 17', unleashed a storm in the Dongri area of Mumbai as he reached with the 'Bigg Boss 17' trophy at the place of his residence.

A video of Munawar Faruqui arriving in Dongri shows him greeting his fans from the car as thousands of fans mobbed his car. He came out of the car and waved at his fans. He was seen wearing an off-white jacket and black jeans. He folded his hands and thanked all his well- wishers for showering a lot of love and blessings on him.

Munawar, took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car. Having spent 105 days inside the house, touted as one of the most difficult places to be in, Munawar maintained the position alongside the other four top contenders Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

Over his journey in the house, Munawar saw a great support from celebrity friends such as Badshah, Raftaar, Emiway Bantai, Ganesh Acharya, Karan Kundrra, MC Stan and Prince Narula, among many others.

After winning the controversial reality show, he shared a picture of him holding the trophy with the show host Salman Khan. The comedian expressed his gratitude towards the Bollywood superstar for his guidance throughout the latest season. He also thanked his fans for their support.

He wrote in the caption:“Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance.”

Munawar, who had a bumpy ride during the show, defeated actor Abhishek Kumar to win the finale.

With this, the comedian is now proud winner of two reality shows in the same format, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted streaming reality show 'Lock Upp' and the Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 17'.

--IANS

aa/dan