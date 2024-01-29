Ukrainian Officials Hold Talks With Hungarian FM In Uzhhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Uzhhorod.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, arrived in Uzhhorod with his team. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, are starting a meeting with the Hungarian delegation," the post said.

Orban says ready to meet with Zelensky

The president's office added that a frank and constructive dialogue was expected for the establishment of relations between the two countries.

Earlier reports said that Kuleba and Yermak would discuss with Szijjarto in Uzhhorod on January 29 the possibility of organizing a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.