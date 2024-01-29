Pakistan, Iran Resolve To Expand Political, Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran agreed on Monday to expand their cooperation in the political and security domains during the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Pakistan.

After the meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani addressed a joint press conference stating that the two have agreed to adopt collective and collaborative approaches to confront this menace of terrorism.

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the fundamental principle of this cooperation, affirmed the Jilani.

Sharing important outcomes of the meeting, Jilani said that they agreed to establish a consultative mechanism at the level of the foreign ministers, which will meet alternatively in both Iran and Pakistan on a regular basis to oversee progress.

The Foreign Minister said both sides have agreed to prioritize economic uplift and development of border areas.

Jilani said the two sides recognized that a close relationship between our two countries is not only imperative for shared prosperity and development of our peoples but also an important source of stability for the region.

The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister spoke of the cultural, geographical and historic commonalities, saying that they in fact are a single nation located in two different geographical positions.

He further stated that the shared borders will be translated into borders of trade, development and progress.

The two sides have also agreed to expand pilgrimage tourism and finalize projects on energy cooperation, said the Iranian FM.

The visit of the Iranian FM comes days after the ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran returned to their respective embassies as the tensions between the two countries escalated following the airspace violation by Iran.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts inside Iran a day after airspace violation by Iran resulting in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and suspended all high-level visits ongoing or planned between the two countries following the attack. (end)

