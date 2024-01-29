Kuwait Ambassador To KSA Affirms Depth Of Saudi-Kuwaiti Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stressed on Monday the strength of fraternal relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and their leaderships.

Speaking to KUNA on the occasion of the planned visit to the Kingdom by His Highness the Amir (of Kuwait) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ambassador affirmed the two countries' support for peace and stability in the region and the world, noting also their common vision for the two peoples' prosperity.

He added that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad al-Jaber's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will be the first after assuming the top office, noting that the mission will reflect sisterly deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

The envoy concluded that His Highness the Amir and the Saudi leaders, during the visit, will discuss political topics and ways to promote investment exchange by using all means to achieve stable and strong economies that fulfill ambitions and aspirations of the two sisterly countries' peoples. (end)

