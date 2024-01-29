Egypt And Germany Agree On Importance Of The Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz on Monday on the importance of the two-state solution as the basis for restoring peace, security and stability in the region.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement that this came during a phone call between the two leaders which also focused on the regional situation and the expansion of the cycle of tension in the region.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's unyielding efforts to reach an immediate and urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the initiative on the exchange of detainees and hostages.

He stressed that Egypt efforts aim to provide protection for the civilians in the strip, who have been suffering over the past months from the catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

President El-Sisi reiterated the crucial need for the international community to exert pressure toward the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

The talks also touched on efforts aimed at preventing the expansion of the scope of the conflict, which has been looming over the region, holding the potential for dire consequences in the Middle East and on international peace and security.

On his part Chancellor Scholz lauded Egypt's constructive role in the region, and agreed with President El-Sisi on the vital importance of the two-state solution as the basis for restoring peace, security and stability in the region.

The call also tackled ways to further strengthen the outstanding bilateral relations between Egypt and Germany across all areas.(end)

