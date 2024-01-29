Arab League Affirms Launching Program To Combat Criminal Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Monday confirmed its full support to complete strategies for combating criminal, terrorist and health threats, as well as working to strengthen criminal justice systems.

This came in a speech by the director of legal affairs department at the Arab League Dr. Maha Bakhit during a follow-up committee on implementing the "Regional Framework for the Arab States 2023-2028" meeting.

She added that it aims to support the Arab League to address emerging threats by strengthening the rule of law, sustainable development, combating corruption, financial crimes, criminal justice, crime prevention, drug abuse prevention, treatment and care related to drug use disorders, and HIV prevention and related care.

She expressed her hope that this program strengthens Arab and international efforts in eliminating and combating terroris, protecting the security, stability and well-being of "our societies."

For her part, the regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Christina Albertin, said in her speech that drugs constitute global threats and "how to deal with them effectively is discussed every year in Vienna."

She added that the region has witnessed multiple threats and challenges from the ongoing economic and financial crises in many countries, which have led to deepening social inequality and injustice.

She pointed that they were able to continue supporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to build and strengthen national and regional capabilities to combat organized crimes, especially in the field of human trafficking, migrant smuggling, drugs, and economic crimes. (pickup previous)

mfm











MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780563