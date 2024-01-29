(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that it will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of performance-focused gaming, iGaming, iLottery, systems and sports betting solutions in stand N3-150 at ICE London 2024 ("ICE"), Feb. 6-8, 2024. The three-day event is hailed as the gaming industry's largest trade show and is an opportunity for IGT to demonstrate its leadership in research-driven gaming solutions that propel growth and generate player excitement.

IGT Highlights Leadership Across Global Gaming Product and Solutions Portfolio at ICE London 2024

"IGT brings a strong international product offering to ICE London 2024, supported by tremendous momentum across multiple product lines and geographies including high-growth regions such as Eastern Europe, Spain and Latin America," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming . "We invite our customers from around the world to experience proven multi-level progressive games such as Mystery of the Lamp, Prosperity Link and Egyptian Link, our newly re-engineered MESA 4K electronic table games terminal, advanced multi-game offerings, award-winning cloud-based technologies and much more."

"IGT PlayDigital is excited to return to ICE with a powerful lineup of iGaming content and promotional tools and our leading B2B sports betting technology and services," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital CEO .

"Given the growth potential of the iGaming and sports betting sectors and the regional relevance of digital and betting at ICE London 2024, IGT PlayDigital's ICE showcase will reflect our focus on helping operators unlock new revenue opportunities while offering players personalized gaming experiences."

IGT's ICE stand will display more than 125 gaming machines, feature next-generation systems and iLottery solutions, and include a dedicated IGT PlayDigitalTM zone where event attendees can experience the very best in iGaming and sports betting innovation. For the first time at ICE, attendees will be able to preview the sleek, high-performing PeakCurveTM49 cabinet with IGT's video core and MLP content. Some of the highlights in IGT's stand will include:



Performance-Proven Multi-Level Progressives (MLP): A centerpiece of IGT's ICE portfolio will be its lineup of new and globally celebrated MLPs. IGT will feature the acclaimed Prosperity LinkTM game on the PeakSlantTM49 cabinet and Mystery of the Lamp TM game on the new-to-the-region PeakCurve49 cabinet, along with new base game themes for the high-performing Egyptian Link TM title on the widely deployed PeakSlant32 cabinet. Compelling new MLP games Golden EagleTM and Golden PhoenixTM will make their trade show debut at ICE.

IGT UNITETM Multi-Game Bundles for Eastern Europe: ICE will be the trade show debut for the Company's new IGT UNITE multi-game bundles for Eastern Europe. IGT UNITE brings together prolific IGT core games from the Cash EruptionTM series and iconic titles such as Red Hot JokerTM with high-performing MLP titles such as the Egyptian Link game on a single cabinet. The solution offers players tremendous choice and convenience and enables operators to maximize game stability and entertainment options on their gaming floors.

International Debut of MESA 4K Electronic Tables Games (ETG) Terminal: IGT's MESA 4K ETG terminal features a 27-inch 4K ultra-HD display and offers a new player interface that permits players to play up to four games simultaneously. It features a highly configurable terminal design, a range of flexible and scalable merchandising options, and enables players to seamlessly enjoy RNG and dealer-assisted games in a hybrid configuration.

Digital Solutions and Services : The IGT PlayDigital segment will highlight the quality and diversity of its industry-leading game portfolio, led by standout games CleopatraTM Hyper HitsTM and Shootin' Hoops , and its leadership in omnichannel content via games such as Mystery of the Lamp Treasure Oasis TM. IGT PlayDigital will also demonstrate the many advantages of its engagement and game aggregation platforms, as well as its revolutionary Prize Engine technology. IGT PlaySportsTM team members will be on-stand to provide a comprehensive view of platform capabilities, self-service betting technologies and end-to-end trading advisory services.

Research-Driven, Performance-Focused Core Content: The Company will display a compelling portfolio of regionally attuned core video games on a variety of Peak cabinets, including the Raise the SailsTM , San XingTM Riches and Samurai 888TM Spin games. IGT's USwitchTM multi-game bundles for Western Europe and Africa allow for supreme operator configurability and deliver compelling mixes of up to 10 games on a single gaming machine, will be another centerpiece of IGT's core video ICE portfolio. Additionally, IGT will present its leading products for Spain's amusement with prize (AWP) market with the Treasure BoxTM game and the all-new Diamond ManiaTM game on the BINTIA 27 -inch multi-game cabinet.

Content Optimization via IGT Evolve: ICE will be the global trade show debut for IGT Evolve, the Company's cloud-based managed service. With the IGT Evolve solution, operators can ensure they are maximizing the returns of their gaming floor configuration and IGT game investments via real-time performance monitoring, skilled consultancy and remote cloud-based game download and configuration. IGT Returns to the ICE Consumer Protection Zone: In support of IGT's Sustainable PlayTM sustainability initiative, the Company will have a leading presence in the ICE Consumer Protection Zone, a dedicated area for industry-wide promotion of responsible gaming and safer gambling. IGT will host a sustainability roundtable and will participate in a panel discussion about the importance of Positive Play.

IGT's ICE showcase will also highlight the latest in compelling VLT cabinets and content, IGT ADVANTAGE ® CMS-driven advancements to the player experience, industry-leading video poker content and hardware and more. To learn more about IGT's presence at ICE 2024 visit IGT/ICE

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries,

+39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC