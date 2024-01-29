(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italian Restaurants in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Italian restaurants are chain and franchised restaurants that mainly provide customers Italian food, including pizza. Italian cuisine is popular among consumers, resulting in a fragmented industry composed mainly of smaller, family-owned restaurants. During the 2020 pandemic, the federal government established social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of the virus. During this time, restaurants were operating at a lower capacity, which harmed revenue.
Higher vaccination rates, rising disposable income and improving economic conditions enabled the industry to recover from most pandemic-related losses as consumers craved dining experiences. Due to these trends, revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the past five years to reach $86.4 billion in 2023. This includes a 2.1% jump in 2023 alone.
The industry includes chain and franchised restaurants that mainly provide Italian-style food, including pizza, to patrons. Restaurants may provide this food service in combination with selling alcoholic and other beverages. This industry does not include restaurants that sell a small portion of Italian food as part of a wider cuisine.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Olive Garden Italian Kitchen Papa John's International, Inc. Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. Dominos Pizza Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
