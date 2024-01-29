(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italian Restaurants in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Italian restaurants are chain and franchised restaurants that mainly provide customers Italian food, including pizza. Italian cuisine is popular among consumers, resulting in a fragmented industry composed mainly of smaller, family-owned restaurants. During the 2020 pandemic, the federal government established social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of the virus. During this time, restaurants were operating at a lower capacity, which harmed revenue.

Higher vaccination rates, rising disposable income and improving economic conditions enabled the industry to recover from most pandemic-related losses as consumers craved dining experiences. Due to these trends, revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the past five years to reach $86.4 billion in 2023. This includes a 2.1% jump in 2023 alone.

The industry includes chain and franchised restaurants that mainly provide Italian-style food, including pizza, to patrons. Restaurants may provide this food service in combination with selling alcoholic and other beverages. This industry does not include restaurants that sell a small portion of Italian food as part of a wider cuisine.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:



Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

Papa John's International, Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. Dominos Pizza Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

