Mass Flow Controller Market Size Worth USD 5.71 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mass Flow Controller (MFC) market size was USD 1.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for automation in emerging economies and demand for Mass Flow Controller in chemical and water & wastewater management industries and increasing adoption of MFCs in fuel cells for renewable energy applications are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Mass Flow Controller is utilized to measure and manage the flow of gas into a process chamber, which is calibrated and designed to control a specific type of gas at a particular range of flow rates. The Mass Flow Controller can be programmed with a setpoint ranging from 0 to 100% of its full-scale range, but it typically operates within the 10% to 90% range, which provides the best accuracy. This device will then control the rate of flow to the given setpoint and can be either analog or digital. The semiconductor market has focused largely on Mass Flow Controllers while numerous technologies have been developed to accomplish gas flow metering.

Mass Flow Controllers are used in various applications in the semiconductor industry, such as wafer cleaning, layer deposition, physical vapor deposition, vacuum sputtering, and plasma coating, among others. For instance, in October 2021, Brooks Instrument, a company that provides advanced solutions for flow, pressure, vacuum, and vapor delivery, showcased its latest Pressure-based MPC (P-MFC), the GP200 Series, at SEMICON Europa. Brooks Instrument is recognized as a world leader in this field.

High initial investment for the installation of mass flow controller is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The high initial expenses associated with the installation and upkeep of mass flow controllers can be a limiting factor, as these involve intricate arrangements of valves, fittings, and structures.

Segment Insights

Media Type Insights:

On the basis of media type, the Mass flow controller (MFC) market is segmented into gas, liquid, and others.

The liquid segment accounted for largest market revenue share in the global MFC market in 2022. This is because liquid MCF offers several advantages as this type of MFCs is independent of the fluid properties and therefore can handle unknown fluids. Liquid MFCs are used for their high dosing accuracies, which supports a reduction of waste of ingredients. Liquid flow controllers are also low in cost, and these require zero maintenance as the liquid flow instrument has no moving parts. In addition, rising demand from various industries, such as Food & Beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and chemical processing, is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Flow Rate Insights:

On the basis of flow rate, the Mass flow controller (MFC) market is segmented into low, medium, and high.

The low segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global MCF market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that Mass Flow Controllers with low flow rates have high precision and stability. In semiconductor manufacturing, it is essential to control the flow of deposition media at a very low flow rate for the doping process. Technological advancements in low flow control, such as the development of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and other advanced technologies, allow for more precise and accurate control of low flow rates. Furthermore, increasing adoption of automation and process control systems in industries that require low flow control, such as medical device manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global Mass Flow Controller market in 2022. This is due to presence of significant players in various industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, which are major consumers of MFCs. In addition, major market players engaging in significant collaborations and acquisitions is another key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For example, in August 2022, The Royal Court of Jersey approved the scheme of arrangement to implement MKS Instruments' USD 5B planned acquisition of Atotech. MKS Instruments (MKSI) agreed to buy Atotech (ATC) in July 2021.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global Mass Flow Controller market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of drug pipelines and drug and vaccine development projects across the European region. Major industrial manufacturers are investing more in Research & Development (R&D) projects and launching latest and more advanced products. For instance, in January 2023, Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure, and vapor delivery solutions, released three new certifications available for its SLA Series and SLA Series Biotech MFCs and meters, adding to its wide offering of product documentation.

Scope of Research