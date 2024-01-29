Epoxy-Curing Agents Market Size Worth USD 9.19 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy-curing agents market size was USD 5.39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for materials used in construction and transport industry, rising demand for efficient wind and solar power plants, and new developments in lightweight composite materials are some of the major factors driving the epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth.

Epoxy-curing agents are used in applications such as metal coatings, civil engineering, composites, and adhesives among others. Strong mechanical properties, high abrasion resistance, excellent chemical resistance, and excellent corrosion protection are some of the crucial characteristics making epoxy-curing agents highly cost-effective and substantially demanding. Rising demand for materials used in construction and transport industry is driving the revenue growth of the epoxy-curing agents market. The construction industry across the globe is witnessing substantial growth. The India Construction market size was valued at USD 700 billion. Epoxy-curing agents are primarily used in construction industry for flooring and roofing systems. In addition, the agent is used in protective coatings, concrete repair, and grouts. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projects are creating a demand for epoxy-based solutions in the construction sector.

Rising demand for epoxy-curing agents owing to advanced lightweight materials is also expected to create high demand over the forecast period. Usage of lightweight materials in different industrial sectors, such as aerospace and automotive is expected to drive the epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth. Major companies are introducing latest products using this innovative technology which will further drive the market revenue growth. For instance, in January 2021, Evonk launched their Ancamine 2739, Ancamine 2712M, and Ancamide 2769 ultra-low emission epoxy curing agents that provide the highest level of performance and reduce Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) levels, protecting the environment, applicators, and valuable assets.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Competition from substitute products can act as a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. Epoxy-curing agents face competition from alternative curing technologies and materials. Some applications can find substitutes in other types of resins, adhesives, or coatings that offer similar or comparable properties. The availability and adoption of these substitutes can impact the demand for epoxy-curing agents.

Segment Insights

Curing Agents Insights:

On the basis of curing agents, the global epoxy-curing agents market is segmented into amines, polyamides, anhydrides, phenolic compounds, and mercaptans. The amines segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is also expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Amines are mostly used as a curing agent in epoxy matrices for high-performance composites. Mechanical toughness, low-temperature cure-post cure, ease to toughen, low viscosity, and latency are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. The amine segment is further sub-segmented into aliphatic amines, cycloaliphatic amines, and aromatic amines.

Application Insights :

On the basis of application, the global epoxy-curing agents market is segmented into coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine. The coatings segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Epoxy-curing agents are majorly used in the coating industry. Growing construction and vehicle manufacturing industry is expected to create high demand for coating industry which in turn will drive revenue growth of this segment. Approximately 55% of global coating production is dedicated to enhancing and safeguarding newly constructed buildings, as well as preserving existing structures, encompassing residential dwellings, public edifices, and industrial facilities. An additional 35% of coatings serve the purpose of adorning and safeguarding various industrial products. Demand for coatings increased by 2% in the United States, 1.5–2% in Western Europe, and 2.2% in Japan in 2021. The coatings segment is further sub-segmented into protective coatings, decorative coatings, and floor coatings.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The epoxy-curing agents market revenue growth in this region is due to growth in the construction industry, increasing automotive manufacturing industry across many developing countries, such as China and India, rising paint and coating industry, and presence of major market players. Manufacturers and market players in this region are expanding their business due to the increase in end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and others which will further drive the market revenue growth in this region. For instance, in July 2021, Aditya Birla Group, a manufacturer of epoxy resin, announced plans to increase capacity by 125 kilo-tonnes per annum through a brownfield expansion at its existing location in Vilayat, Gujarat, India. According to the company, the expansion will include standard and specialty epoxy products along with curing agents.

North America market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global epoxy-curing agents market in 2022. The market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major market players, technological advancements, higher growth in construction industry, and rising adoption of lightweight materials in aerospace and marine industries among other factors. Transport industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is also expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, as of March 2023, 75% of the U.S. population reported having access to their car, with an additional 20% having access to a company or family car. The high motor vehicle demand in the country fuels an active automotive industry which will further drive the overall market revenue growth in this region.

Scope of Research