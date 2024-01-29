Fitness App Market Surges Towards USD 25.9 Billion By 2033 | Growth Driven By Increasing Health Consciousness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the Fitness App Market can be attributed to the rising awareness of health and fitness among individuals. As people become more conscious of the importance of physical well-being, there is a growing demand for fitness apps to track and improve their fitness levels. New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the fitness app market size is predicted to exceed USD 25.9 Billion by 2033, accompanied by a projected CAGR of 18% from 2024 to 2033. The workout statistics, number of calories burnt, and data from bike runs or walk trips is tracked by the fitness applications. A secure connection between the user and nutritionist or trainer is obtained through the fitness app. The growth of fitness application is triggered with the increasing awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and significant usage of smart phones and wearable devices . With the provision regarding balanced meal, step counting and workout timers, fitness applications are proven to have great effect on the expansion of fitness app market share. On the flip side, the high costs of in-app purchase along with technical app related problems can set a roadbloack for the fitness app market growth. Download a PDF Sample before buying @ request-sample/ Key Takeaway:

There are lucrative opportunities for the market growth of fitness apps due to advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Nowadays, the increase use of fitness apps is by virtue of advances in smartphones and wearables.

Covid 19 played an important role in spurring the interest in fitness apps, as people were carrying out the workout at home instead of gym.

The low internet speed can cause technical issues in the usage of fitness apps, resulting in hindrance of the market growth.

Fitness apps also allow the virtual coaching classes so as to motivate users and make workout enjoyable.

Based on type, the exercise and weight loss segment dominated the fitness app market in 2023.

The iOS operating system segment held 68.4% of the total revenue share. North America accounted to hold the largest fitness app market share with a quite high CAGR growth. Factors affecting the growth of the fitness app market

Rise of Obese people: The rising number of obese people worldwide boosts the market of fitness applications rapidly.

Advanced technology: The more immersive experiences are gained using smartphone operated fitness apps, which can foster the revenue share during the forecast period.

Quick and effective operation: The ease of using fitness apps is associated with the simple yet effective steps for carrying out workouts at home is another major factor leading to the growth of the market. Technical issues: With the advancing technologies, there always comes some of the related technical issues. For example, fitness apps require high internet speed for quick functioning. If not, the apps comes across various stoppages, hence can hinder the market. Top Trends in Fitness Apps Market The fitness app market has excelled more than expected due to the innovation of wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, providing real-time data about workouts. Some of the fitness apps can also be synced up with the nutritional applications in order to track the calorie intake and provide personalized meal plans. During COVID-19 pandemic, people made more use of fitness apps such as Nike training club and fitOn app, as these apps are leveraged with virtual coaching and classes to carry out workout at home comfort. Market Growth With the rise in demand for digital fitness solution, many fitness apps have found success through subscription models, in-app purchase and partnership with the other fitness brands. Fitness apps have become increasingly popular way for people to track their workouts, monitor their progress and connect with others who share their fitness goals. This made the fitness app market to grow rapidly, as people find it affordable, simple and efficient to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Regional Analysis Owing to the high smartphone adoptions and an enthusiastic fitness culture, North America stood first for increased usage of fitness apps. This made the regions to hold a large market share of 49.1% , dominating the fitness apps market in 2023. Many renowned fitness application such as Peloton, MyFitnessPal and FitBit originated from North America, providing tremendous fitness services. Furthermore, the growing consumers' interest in health and awareness made Europe the fastest growing region in fitness app market. Gain a deeper understanding of how our report can elevate your business strategy. Inquire about a brochure by #inquiry Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 4.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 US$ 25.9 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 18% North America Revenue Share 49.1% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

There is a demand for fitness apps that help people to track their progress related to fitness goals. This has become possible due to increasing awareness of health among individuals. The extensive use of fitness apps associated with the augmentation of smartphones has provided wealthy contribution in the fitness app market revenue. The technological advancement such as innovation of wearable devices integrated with fitness applications help individuals to set goals and track progress of the workout. These factors contribute to drive the market of fitness app in compact period of time.

Market Restraints

Certain fitness apps has a payment requirement for continuing the premium features, this is expected to deter some of the users to stop the usage of fitness apps. Intermittently, many fitness apps are not harmonious with all devices, operating systems or software versions, restricting the use of app by some individuals. In addition to this, the traditional fitness program like gym or personal trainer will always last prominent, making a roadbloack in the usage of fitness apps. Thus, these factors are projected to cause hindrance in the fitness app market expansion during the forecast period.

Opportunities

COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role in accelerating the market growth of fitness apps, as people needed workout plans at the comfort of their homes instead of traditional gyms. The competitors in the market came up with innovative ideas of integrating smart wearable with fitness applications having personalized coaching capabilities. The partnership between companies with the well known fitness influencers or experts through social media, enhanced the usage of fitness apps among the population. Thus, the increase in health awareness and innovation of smart wearables offered sky rocketing opportunities for the growth of fitness apps designing companies and hence its market.

Unlock Instant Access | Acquire This Premium Research Report

Report Segmentation of the Fitness Apps Market

By Type Analysis

Based on type, the fitness app market is bifurcated into exercise and weightloss, diet and nutrition, activity tracking, and lifestyle management. The exercise and weightloss segment is accounted to hold a large market share of 54.8%, dominating the other segments in 2023. Over the past few years, these applications have seen a high demand as the applications are simple to use and userfriendly. The outstanding features such as notification popping with audio cues, video demos and fitness tracking tools motivates the user to stay up to date during the workout sessions. Some of the examples of the renowned fitness apps providing these features include Daily Workouts Fitness Trainer, Garmin connect's sworkit app for daily yoga routine and Adidas training by Runtastic.

By Operating System analysis

The fitness app market is fragmented into android and iOS segments depending upon the operating system analysis. The iOS segment accounted to hold a large revenue share of 62.44% , owing to the provision of coaching, activity monitoring and streaming workout classes supported by the system. Centr, MyFitnessPal and Sworkit Freeletics are the popularized apps for iPhone, iPad and Apple watches.

By Device analysis

As far as device is considerd, the fitness app market is segmented into smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. A major market revenue of 53.4% is held by smartphone segment in 2023. The explosion in demand for the smartphone usage is the major driving factor for the growth of fitness apps market. Instead of visiting gyms and fitness clubs, majority of the people are opting to carry out the workout sessions through their phones, restricting them to pay bulky subscription fees, hence driving the market.

Impact of Macroeconomic factors.

Amidst COVID 19, consumer demand for fitness instruction, motivation and accessibility and accountability, both for physical and mental wellness reached new heights. During pandemic, the rising number of infected people led to the strict lockdown regulations, in order to restrict the spread of virus worldwide. This came up with lucrative opportunities for the fitness app companies, to design the fitness app having advanced features in order to carry out workouts at home. Health and Fitness apps were not only in demand from new users but also resulted in increased usage among existing customers. Hence, COVID 19 provided the fitness app companies to excel their products and gain up surging revenues.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: request-sample/

Recent Development of the Fitness Apps Market



In November 2023 , Google acquired Fitbod, a workout app, emphasizing its interest in personalized fitness.

In December 2023 , Under Armour partnered with Apple Health, integrating MapMyRun and Endomondo apps for seamless data sharing.

In October 2023 , JEFIT Workout Tracker raised $15 million to enhance its strength training features. In September 2023 , Azumio expanded, launching "Yogi," a yoga app, tapping into the growing demand for mindfulness practices.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Exercise and weightloss

Diet and nutrition

Activity tracking Lifestyle management

By Operating system



Andriod iOS

By Device



Smartphones

Tablets Wearable devices

By Geography



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The Fitness Apps market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing preference for fitness and wellness activities among consumers. Major market players are being focused to provide maximum advanced feature into the applications, to the consumer carrying out workout at comfort of their homes.

Some of the major players in the Fitness App market are:



Appster

FitnessKeeper

Fitbit Inc.

Azumio Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Noom

Nike Run Club

Under Armour Inc.

WillowTree Inc.

Polar Electro

Kayla Itsines

Google LLC

Fooducate ASICS America Corporation

Explore More Life Science Market Research Reports



Smart Healthcare Market was valued at USD 184 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach around 541 billion in 2032 . Between 2023 and 2032

Healthcare BPO market size is expected to be worth around USD 908 billion by 2032 from USD 362 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% .

Global Mental Health App Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 23.8 Billion By 2032 & A CAGR of 16.9% .

Virtual Health Service Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 50.9 Bn By 2032 From USD 7.1 Bn In 2022, at a CAGR of 22.4%.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size Was To Reach USD 19.1 Bn In 2022 And Projected To Reach USD 93.6 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.7% .

Wearable Medical Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 156.0 Billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 16.60%.

Smart Wearable and Non-Wearable Devices Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 105.8 Bn By 2032 From USD 29.0 Bn In 2022

DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA test kits market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 5,672 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.1%.

Global DNA origami market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 41,806.07 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 39%, from USD 1,552.71 Mn in 2022. Global Sharp Safety market is projected to be US$ 23,819.6 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 53,040.4 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

About Us:

Market (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn

Our Blog:







CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market Market (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: ... Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: