The Promotional Products industry, which includes the design and distribution of promotional products for various sectors, has benefited from largely favorable economic conditions over the last few years. Growth in the total number of businesses and corporate profit have fueled demand for promotional products since new businesses use them to generate consumer awareness and favorability around their brand.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily upturned the industry's growth as the associated economic downturn and stay-at-home orders hindered downstream markets. As the country reopened and the economy started recovery in 2021, industry growth also increased. In 2023, industry revenue was forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% to $20.8 billion, including a 0.9% growth in 2023 alone.

Companies in this industry design and distribute promotional products (e.g. key chains, magnets and pens). They also provide various advertising-related services, including sign lettering and window dressing. This industry does not include advertising agency services, public relations agency services, media-buying agency services, media representative services, display-advertising services, direct-mail-advertising services or marketing consulting services.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:



BDS Solutions Group, LLC

Halo Branded Solutions Inc.

Premium Retail Services Inc.

American Business Forms, Inc.

4imprint Group Plc

Ipromoteu Com Inc.

AIA Corporation Cincinnati Process Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

