(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Promotional Products in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Promotional Products industry, which includes the design and distribution of promotional products for various sectors, has benefited from largely favorable economic conditions over the last few years. Growth in the total number of businesses and corporate profit have fueled demand for promotional products since new businesses use them to generate consumer awareness and favorability around their brand.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily upturned the industry's growth as the associated economic downturn and stay-at-home orders hindered downstream markets. As the country reopened and the economy started recovery in 2021, industry growth also increased. In 2023, industry revenue was forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% to $20.8 billion, including a 0.9% growth in 2023 alone.
Companies in this industry design and distribute promotional products (e.g. key chains, magnets and pens). They also provide various advertising-related services, including sign lettering and window dressing. This industry does not include advertising agency services, public relations agency services, media-buying agency services, media representative services, display-advertising services, direct-mail-advertising services or marketing consulting services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
BDS Solutions Group, LLC Halo Branded Solutions Inc. Premium Retail Services Inc. American Business Forms, Inc. 4imprint Group Plc Ipromoteu Com Inc. AIA Corporation Cincinnati Process Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.