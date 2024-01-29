(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Tool Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Hand Tool Manufacturing industry has performed sluggishly due to disruptions to both residential and non-residential construction. Despite sharp price growth in 2021 amid surging steel prices, industry revenue has been held back by strong import competition and the pandemic in 2020, which limited export revenue growth.
Overall, hand tool manufacturing revenue growth has been significantly hindered, with industry revenue declining an annualized 1.6% to reach $7.4 billion in 2023, which includes a pitfall of 7.1% in 2023 alone as profit slides to 3.3%.
This industry primarily manufactures hand tools, including mechanics' hand service tools, precision measuring tools, agricultural tools and woodcutting tools. This industry does not include power hand tools of any kind (electric or hydraulic).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Snap-On Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.