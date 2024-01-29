(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Tool Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Hand Tool Manufacturing industry has performed sluggishly due to disruptions to both residential and non-residential construction. Despite sharp price growth in 2021 amid surging steel prices, industry revenue has been held back by strong import competition and the pandemic in 2020, which limited export revenue growth.

Overall, hand tool manufacturing revenue growth has been significantly hindered, with industry revenue declining an annualized 1.6% to reach $7.4 billion in 2023, which includes a pitfall of 7.1% in 2023 alone as profit slides to 3.3%.

This industry primarily manufactures hand tools, including mechanics' hand service tools, precision measuring tools, agricultural tools and woodcutting tools. This industry does not include power hand tools of any kind (electric or hydraulic).

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Snap-On Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900