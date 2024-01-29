Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market 2032 | Increasing Demands For Technological Innovation With CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protective clothing such as workwear uniform and gloves are used in challenging environmental conditions drives flame retardant protective wears growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flame retardant protective wear refers to the garments such as coveralls, bomber-jackers, high-visibility jackets, and others that offer protection to the wearers from hazards such as shock or fire.

Demand for flame retardant protective wear is majorly attributed to rising safety concerns among workers and increasing regulations laid down by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to OSHA, the workers working in the electrical, manufacturing, and oil & gas sector must use flame retardant protective wear to ensure their safety.

The flame retardant protective wear market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Avail Sample PDF Brochure:

Dynamics of The Market:

The fire retardant protective wear market share is increasing rapidly as this protective wear can self-extinguish, and offers enhanced insulation against fire, flames thereby preventing severe injuries and burns.

The flame retardant protective wear garments can be reused and laundered with proper measures. For instance, the flame retardant protective wear by International Enviroguard has an attached hood and offers protection against wide range of chemicals.

It has elastic wrists, elastic in back to prevent rips & tears, resistance against vertical flames, and elastic ankles. In the oil & gas sector, the workers must be protected against flash fire during drilling and refining operations for which flame retardant protective wear is used. All these are the major factors projected to drive the flame retardant protective wear market growth during the forecast period.

Request for Customization @

The protective wear clothing offers protection to the body in any hazardous conditions and prevent the penetration of sparks as well as molten splash. For instance, the flame retardant protective wear offered by DuPont offers superior protection against fire and flash hazards. This protective wear made from Nomex fabric are certified fabrics that are engineered to offer protection against electric arc furnace.

Welders, machine operators, fabricators, mechanics, and sheet metal workers widely use flame retardant protective wear for safety and protection against fire accidents. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the flame retardant protective wear market forecast.

Enquire Before Buying:

Segmentation Based On:

The flame retardant protective wear market share is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use industry, and region.

By material, it is classified into kevlar, modacrylic, nomex, and others. By product, it is classified into apron, coat, pant, jacket, sleeves, and others.

By end-use industry, it is classified into electrical, oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, mining, and others.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the flame retardant protective wear market report include ANSELL LTD, 3M, VF CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc, Kimberly Clark Corp, DuPont, SOLVAY, International Enviroguard, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn