Zeebu Reveals Sponsorship Of Largest Telecom Event Of Middle East

SINGAPORE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeebu , a Web3 Neobank, is announced as the platinum sponsor of“Capacity Middle East,” scheduled from 6th to 8th February at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, UAE. As part of this 2-day event, Zeebu will actively connect with experts and key ICT leaders. Capacity Middle East stands as the region's leading meeting for digital infrastructure, connecting 2,600+ key ICT players from the Middle East and beyond to represent the latest advancements shaping the future.Raj Brahmbhatt, the founder and CEO of Zeebu, will contribute to a panel discussion entitled 'Fireside Chat: Commercializing the next mobile money platform'. The founder can be seen advocating the role of blockchain and Web3 technologies in finance and revolutionizing the telecom industry.Meanwhile, Zeebu will organize its side event at the Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa St., during CME'24. The event is expected to be a gathering of the who's who of the telecom industry, including carriers, experts, businesses, and customers. The primary focus of the event will be to unveil and educate attendees about Zeebu's innovative blockchain platform. In a relaxed setting, the event will foster open discussions and collaborations, with the ultimate goal of driving further innovation within the telecom industry.Throughout CME, Zeebu has planned an engaging initiative for attendees. Visitors to Zeebu's booth will be greeted with a range of exclusive goodies, a gesture aimed at fostering a spirit of community and collaboration. The Zeebu team is set to interact with telecom carriers and businesses, sharing insights about their unified telecom payment infrastructure.Zeebu's CMO stated emphatically that the company places a premium on enhancing its bonds with telecom businesses in the Middle East as well as around the world. By hosting this side event, Zeebu aims to foster connections with telecom carriers, businesses, and key leaders who are invested in influencing the advancement of the ICT sector. Zeebu is ecstatic to contribute significantly to the flourishing telecom industry, he added.Partnership Prospects: Zeebu, being a B2B platform specifically designed for the telecom carrier industry, finds its presence at the Capacity Middle East event particularly significant. This event, being the largest of its kind for telecom carriers, provides an ideal platform for Zeebu to connect with its targeted users.The onboarding of telecom carriers onto Zeebu's platform is a crucial step towards achieving its ambitious mission of processing $120 Billion in transactions annually. This event will not only bring Zeebu closer to its targeted users but also open up avenues for potential partnerships.By leveraging the opportunity to interact and collaborate with key players in the telecom industry, Zeebu aims to strengthen its foothold in the market and drive the adoption of its innovative blockchain platform.

