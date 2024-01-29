Fluorosilicone Market Valued At US$115.683 Million In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fluorosilicone market was valued at US$115.683 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the fluorosilicone market was valued at US$115.683 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the key growth drivers to propel the fluorosilicone market during the forecasted period is the increasing growth of the automobile industry during the forecasted period. Fluorosilicone rubber is a type of material that contains both silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer properties and is known for being useful as an oil resistance and solvent-resistance material. In the automotive industry, it has multiple applications including as a traditional rubber. Since fluorosilicone vulcanised rubber compounds and products have been proven suitable for exhaust pipes, hoses, wiper blades, airbags, spark plug shields, bellows, connector seats, gaskets, and a variety of other applications. Hence, the increase in the growth of the automotive industry will also be expected to provide the necessary boost to the necessary boost to the growth of the fluorosilicone market during the forecasted period. As per Invest India, India aims to double their automobile market value to Rs. 15 Lakh crores by the end of 2024 and has increased the budget allocation of FAME II by 78% in the Union Budget 2023. As such, the growth of the industry along with increased government support will be expected to provide the necessary boost in the growth of the fluorosilicone market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the fluorosilicone market. For instance, in February 2020, Laird Performance Materials announced the release of heat and fuel-resistant product portfolios that are applicable in the military and aerospace industries. The product portfolio includes microwave absorbers, conductive and non-conductive elastomers, and thermal insulators that are used in the military and aerospace industries to be able to withstand extreme temperatures and exposure to jet and missile fuel. The products make use of resilient fluorosilicone that helps design engineers combat electromagnetic interference and improves the reliability of critical survivability components that are close to jet engines. The fluorosilicone product has been tested to withstand exposure to JP8 and JP10 fuels, de-icing fuels, and oils, and provides five types of solutions which include Fuel-Resistant and Fire-Retardant Microwave Absorbers (F2R2), Fluorosilicone Conductive Elastomers (FS-EcE), Fluorosilicone Non-Conductive Elastomers (FS-NcE), Fluorosilicone Thermal Insulators (FS-TI), and F2R2 Comolded.Access sample report or view details:The fluorosilicone market, based on product type, is categorized into five types- elastomer , antifoams, coatings, adhesives & sealants, and others. Fluorosilicone elastomers are a type of fluorosilicone that is made up of a silicone polymer chain with fluorinated side chains, which are synthetic materials that are a combination of silicone and FKM and are known for being heat, oil, and chemical resistant.The fluorosilicone market, based on the end-use industry, is categorized into six types- transportation, OEM, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace & defence, and others. The common usage of fluorosilicone material is in transportation, which includes the automotive sector. Since fluorosilicone is a major component that is known for having high-temperature resistance and oil-resistance, it will provide great improvements to the components of the vehicle, which include the tires.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the fluorosilicone market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market in this region is the increase and dominant passenger car production. China is the global leader in the production of automotive vehicles. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, China for 34% of the global total car production each year, which is followed by Europe with 19% and North America with 15% as of 2022. The total car production is estimated to be 69 million units each year. The domination of global car production can affect the growth of the fluorosilicone market due to the dependency on fluorosilicone for extreme temperatures fuel resistance and other factors in vehicle engines and fuel tanks. This will also provide the necessary boost for the growth of the fluorosilicone market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the fluorosilicone market, such as Dow, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Avantor, Seal & Design Inc., Marco Rubber & Plastics, Ace Seal, American Seal & Packing, Rahco Rubber, Inc., ISG Rubber Industries, and Stockwell Elastomerics.The market analytics report segments the fluorosilicone market using the following criteria:.By Product Type:oElastomeroAntifoamsoCoatingsoAdhesives & SealantsoOthers.By End-Use Industry:oTransportationoOEMoOil & GasoAutomotiveoAerospace & DefenceoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Dow, Inc..Wacker Chemie AG.Avantor.Seal & Design Inc..Marco Rubber & Plastics.Ace Seal.American Seal & Packing.Rahco Rubber, Inc..ISG Rubber Industries.Stockwell ElastomericsExplore More Reports:.Silicone Fluids Market:.Silicone Grease Market:.Silicone Surfactants Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn