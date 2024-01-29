Man Wanted For Murder In Delhi Nabbed From Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A 23-year-old man, who was absconding after killing his neighbour with stone and knife along with his friends, was arrested from Punjab, a Delhi Police's Crime Branch official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Amarjeet Singh aka Manga, a resident of Siraspur, Samaypur Badli.

According to police, an incident of a quarrel took place between two parties on January 7 at around 7:30 p.m. in the Samaipur Badli area, over a minor issue.

During the quarrel, Gurpreet Singh was brutally killed by five individuals, Amarjeet, Sagar, Tapsi, Billu, and Ravindra, alias Ravi.

In the course of investigation, Sagar, Tapsi, Billu, and Ravindra were arrested by the local police, but Amarjeet was found to be absconding.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sanjay Bhatia, said that, in light of the incident and to apprehend Amarjeet, technical surveillance was intensified, and a police team was formed.

The team gathered information and located Amarjeet's hideout in the village of Naurangabad, District Tarn Taran, Punjab.

“Amarjeet's mobile phone was switched off, and based on technical analysis, it was revealed that he was using a new mobile number for online payments to meet his daily requirements,” said the additional CP.

Subsequently, through regular data analysis, it was discovered that the location of the accused Manga was in the village of Naurangabad.“Accordingly, a raid was conducted, and the accused was apprehended from a room near a tubewell in the village fields,” said Bhatia.

During interrogation, Amarjeet disclosed that on the day of the incident, he was present at his home.

“Upon hearing the commotion of the crowd, he came out and observed that his friends were in a confrontation with a family. This angered him, as he already had a rivalry with that family. To support his friends, he attacked the victim with stones and a knife, along with his accomplices,” said the additional DCP.

