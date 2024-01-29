Hong Kong court issues liquidation order against China Evergrande Group

(MENAFN) A Hong Kong court has issued a liquidation order against China Evergrande Group, marking the beginning of a challenging process to dismantle one of the largest casualties of a prolonged and nationwide property debt crisis. The wind-up order entails the company being overseen by provisional liquidators, who will address various issues, including the control exercised by founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan, as stated by Judge Linda Chan in the city’s High Court on Monday morning.



Trading in Evergrande shares was halted following a 21 percent decline, resulting in a market valuation of just HKUSD2.15 billion (USD275 million). With liabilities amounting to 2.39 trillion yuan (USD333 billion), the homebuilder has emerged as the most prominent emblem of the real estate crisis, which has contributed to sluggish economic growth and a series of defaults.



The liquidation process will serve as a litmus test for the legal jurisdiction of Hong Kong courts within China, where the majority of Evergrande's assets are located. Furthermore, any new management will need to navigate asset sales in an industry plagued by liquidity shortages and diminished investor confidence.



Despite years of negotiations, Evergrande failed to reach a consensus with creditors, culminating in Mr. Hui's placement under police custody in September on suspicion of criminal activities. The unfolding events underscore the magnitude of the challenges confronting both Evergrande and the wider real estate sector in China.



