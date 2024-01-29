Israeli military arrests paramedic affiliated with Palestinian Medical Relief Society in Jenin

(MENAFN) In the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli army reportedly conducted an assault on Monday, during which they detained Jamal Qandeel, a Palestinian paramedic affiliated with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a medical charity.



Witnesses provided accounts of the incident, stating that the assault on Qandeel occurred within the context of a broader military raid in the area. Social media activists shared a video depicting the assault on the paramedic.



The Israeli army's operation extended beyond the detention of Qandeel, as they reportedly carried out searches and arrests in several homes during the raid.



The situation in the West Bank has been marked by heightened tensions, particularly since Israel initiated a military offensive against the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas. Israel asserts that around 1,200 people were killed in the offensive.



Health authorities in the blockaded Gaza Strip report that since the military campaign began, at least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, with the majority being women and children, and over 65,000 others sustaining injuries.



Notably, the military operations persist despite an interim ruling by the International Court of Justice, urging Israel to prevent acts of genocide in the coastal territory. The incident involving the assault on the Palestinian paramedic underscores the ongoing challenges and human rights concerns in the region.

