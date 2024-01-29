Weichai Marine Engines Ideal For Optimizing Vessel Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEIFANG, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichai engines not only power sea journeys to be fast and efficient, they also ensure the safety of everyone on board. Weichai engine products are built with advanced technology and robust design to deliver unrivaled performance.

In marine operations, the Weichai WP12 engine stands out for its exceptional performance. Its strength, efficiency, and reliability make it an ideal option for vessels navigating tough seas and requiring reliable, robust power on long journeys.

The Weichai WP12 marine engine is safe and reliable, adopting a frame-type main bearing structure; to deliver high rigidity and high safety. The enormous power reserve, and the torque reaching 20%-35%: optimised high-pressure oil pump, turbocharger and injector configuration all provide fast acceleration and high speeds. At the same time, the engine is economical and fuel-efficient. The air intake and fuel supply systems have been optimised to extend the economic operating range of the diesel engine, resulting in low fuel consumption under working conditions.

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd