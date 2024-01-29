Australia Cloud Storage Services Industry Report: Outsourcing Trends Are Boosting Demand And Revenue For Cloud Storage Operators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Storage Services in Australia - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
As all facets of society are becoming more plugged into the online world, the Cloud Storage Services industry is flourishing. Growing internet traffic is heightening the need for businesses to outsource cloud storage, leading to cloud computing's rising prominence across several channels. Cloud computing has reduced companies' in-house storage and computing costs, as companies can quickly scale capacity up or down depending on demand.
Firms that opt out of cloud storage have maintained their own servers and faced the brunt of capital expenditure and utility costs. Demand for outsourced cloud storage services has skyrocketed in recent years. This trend has supported data storage providers and revenue has grown an annualised 8.4% over the five years through 2022-23 to an estimated $4.8 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated demand for cloud storage and computing services as businesses shifted to remote working conditions. Revenue was expected to jump 9.3% in 2022-23.
Industry data centre operators provide electronic information storage and retrieval services. Electronic information storage, allows third parties to upload, download, back up and access files and systems over the internet. The industry excludes web hosting services, which primarily provide access to information stored on the internet as a means to disseminate information, and modular data centres sales, factory-produced, standardised data centre systems that store data in-house.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage:
IBM A/NZ Holdings Pty Limited Equinix Australia Pty Limited Amazon Corporate Services Pty Ltd Microsoft Pty Limited
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.