Saturated Kraft Paper Market Size Worth USD 2.36 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global saturated Kraft paper market size was USD 1.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand from the building & construction industry and increasing popularity of laminate flooring in the furniture industry and popularity of environment-friendly saturated Kraft paper are key factors driving market revenue growth.
A wide range of bespoke prints and textures, including as stone, marble, abstract, and others, are available in laminates. Saturated Kraft paper has a low impact on the environment, as these can be recycled. This paper offers various benefits such as tear resistance, product consistency, high degree of porosity, eco-friendliness, stiffness, and others, which make it suitable for the building & construction industry. Moreover, rising usage of contemporary interiors is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The primary manufacturers of saturated Kraft paper concentrate on manufacturing specifically for laminate flooring, offering a wide range of design possibilities for consumers to select from. Laminate flooring is a more economical option for flooring as compared to ceramics and other woody materials, which is regarded as a good, well-liked, and fashionable type of flooring.
However, rising costs of raw materials and trade restrictions imposed by governments worldwide are key factors driving, which could restrain market revenue growth.
Segment Insights
Paper Grade Insights:
Based on paper grade, the global market is segmented into bleached and unbleached. The unbleached segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global saturated Kraft paper market during the forecast period. This is because unbleached Kraft paper is an eco-friendly packaging material as it does not create greenhouse gases during production such as fossil fuels do, and because of supple texture. In addition, rising demand for unbleached Kraft paper for coffee packages is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The bleached segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global saturated Kraft paper market during the forecast period. The Kraft pulp is treated with bleach and other chemicals to make bleached Kraft paper whiter and cleaner. The paper becomes more durable as a result than standard brown Kraft paper.
Application Insights:
Based on application, the global market is segmented flooring, shelving, partition, countertops, panels, and others. The flooring segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global saturated Kraft paper during the forecast period. This is due to changing lifestyles and rising consumer need for interior design and construction investment both industrialized and emerging countries. Manufacturers apply decorative laminates on the surfaces of plywood. There are many different textures available for laminates, including marble, stone, abstract, and a number of other unique printing.
Regional Insights:
The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global saturated Kraft paper during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for Kraft papers, which are increasingly used in the production of packages to ensure cost savings, sustainability, and security of the packed goods. In addition, rising usage of saturated Kraft in the Food & Beverage (F&B), healthcare, consumer durables, building, and construction industries is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global saturated Kraft paper during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand and bulk packaging of pet food. The need for Kraft paper as a key packaging type for shipping multiple products in bulk to reduce overall package costs is expected to develop steadily in Europe. Brown, white, and PE-coated paper grades for Kraft papers are available from companies, such as Mondi Group, which has a sizable presence throughout Europe. These papers are utilized in industrial bags with valves and open mouths.
The North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global saturated Kraft paper during the forecast period. Environmentalists and governments are becoming more aware of the risks associated with using plastic, which motivates them to choose environment-friendly alternatives. The ecosystem and wildlife are negatively impacted by the usage of non-biodegradable materials. There have been incidents where marine animals become entangled in plastic waste, which can be ingested indirectly through the consumption of prey animals. Plastic consumption can have various negative health impacts on an organism, including decreased stomach capacity and a reduced appetite. These factors are expected rise of demand for saturated Kraft papers and drive market revenue growth in this region.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 1.43 Billion
| CAGR (2023–2032)
| 4.7%
| Revenue Forecast To 2032
| USD 2.36 Billion
| Base Year For Estimation
| 2022
| Historical Data
| 2019–2021
| Forecast Period
| 2023–2032
| Quantitative Units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032
| Report Coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments Covered
| Paper grade, weight, application, end-use and region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
| Country Scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Key Companies Profiled
| Onyx Speciality Papers Inc., WestRock Company, Fortune Paper Mills LLP, International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., MM Kotkamills, Nordic Paper AS, Shanghai Plastech Group Limited, and Potsdam Speciality Paper Inc.
| Customization Scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global saturated Kraft paper market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:
Onyx Speciality Papers Inc. WestRock Company Fortune Paper Mills LLP International Paper Company Stora Enso Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. MM Kotkamills Nordic Paper AS Shanghai Plastech Group Limited Potsdam Speciality Paper Inc.
Strategic Development
On 4 April, 2021, Bellmer, a producer of machinery, and Segezha Group, a Sistema PJSFC affiliate, announced a partnership to construct a new paper machine at the group's paper facility in Sokol, Vologda Region, Russia. In 2023, the new device will go online.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global saturated Kraft paper market on the basis of paper grade, weight, application, end-use, and region:
Paper Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Less than 50 GSM 50-100 GSM 101-200 GSM More than 200 GSM Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Flooring Shelving Partition Countertops Panels Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa
