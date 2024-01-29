UK Live Animal Wholesaling Industry Research Report: Industry Revenue To Grow As High Fertiliser And Feed Costs Drive Livestock Price Rises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Animal Wholesaling in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The price and demand for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry and horses strongly influence live animal wholesalers' revenue. Abattoirs, a major market for wholesalers, have contended with labour shortages after they lost access to the EU labour pool following Brexit.

Abattoirs had to operate substantially below capacity during parts of 2021, prompting the government to issue temporary visas for 800 foreign butchers, helping to ease shortages. However, abattoir numbers are tumbling because of high operating costs, tightening regulations regarding animal welfare and low profitability - constraining the potential market for wholesalers. Teething issues regarding new trade certifications at EU-UK borders led to a collapse in live animal exports to the EU during January 2021.

Firms in this industry wholesale live animals to farms, abattoirs and other animal-processing companies.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

