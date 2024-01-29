US Field Service Management Software Industry Report: Demand From The Industry's Core Client Base Is Forecast To Increase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Service Management Software in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Field Service Management (FSM) software helps businesses coordinate and dispatch field service workers. The bulk of clients include manufacturers, telecommunications companies, wholesalers and retailers. Even so, FSM software is used by a multitude of markets. Most clients are small or medium-sized businesses that exhibit a boost in operational efficiency through FSM solutions. Larger companies often have in-house products that handle similar issues, eliminating the need for FSM software.

Companies in this industry develop and publish software designed to assist in the tracking and dispatching of field service technicians and the dissemination of appropriate data to those technicians. Software developed by this industry can track inventory and help automate fleet dispatch assignments.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage:



SAP

Oracle PTC.

