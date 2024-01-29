               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UK Food-Service Contractors Report: High Inflation Is Taking A Hit On Business Spending Which Is Eating Into Profit


1/29/2024 6:46:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food-Service Contractors in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Limited spending from both businesses and individuals combined with stay-at-home restrictions across the UK following the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on industry revenue. The growing health and environmental awareness of British consumers is driving more contract caterers to introduce premium-priced vegetarian and organic menu items, supporting profitability. Industry revenue was forecast to contract at a compound annual rate of 3.1% over the five years through 2022-23 to £9.5 billion, including a projected fall of 7.3% in 2022-23.
Businesses in this industry prepare food for clients on a contract basis. Contracts cover the time period of the service, prices and broad menu selections.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:

  • Sodexo Ltd
  • Compass Contract Services (UK) Ltd
  • CD&R and WSH JVco (UK) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

