UK Food-Service Contractors Report: High Inflation Is Taking A Hit On Business Spending Which Is Eating Into Profit

Limited spending from both businesses and individuals combined with stay-at-home restrictions across the UK following the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on industry revenue. The growing health and environmental awareness of British consumers is driving more contract caterers to introduce premium-priced vegetarian and organic menu items, supporting profitability. Industry revenue was forecast to contract at a compound annual rate of 3.1% over the five years through 2022-23 to £9.5 billion, including a projected fall of 7.3% in 2022-23.
Businesses in this industry prepare food for clients on a contract basis. Contracts cover the time period of the service, prices and broad menu selections.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Sodexo Ltd Compass Contract Services (UK) Ltd CD&R and WSH JVco (UK) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
