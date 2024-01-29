Iranian FM visits Pakistan for comprehensive discussions

(MENAFN) On early Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad for discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. As per the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed at the Nur Khan airbase in the capital Islamabad by senior official Rahim Hayat.



During his visit, the ministry indicated that Foreign Minister Abdollahian is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with Jilani. Additionally, he is expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar later in the day.



Tehran stated that both parties are going to "discuss and exchange views on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, industrial, scientific, academic, security, and energy fields."



Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Islamabad coincides with the restoration of full diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries, following recent tensions sparked by cross-border airstrikes into each other’s territories earlier this month.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran launched a series of missiles into Pakistan’s border region, purportedly targeting bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl, an Iranian militant group.



Pakistan denounced these airstrikes and responded with a missile strike on Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan border province, alleging its target was an anti-Pakistan militant group.



Following these events, Islamabad initially downgraded its ties with Tehran but later reinstated full diplomatic relations after extensive discussions.



Over the weekend, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi formally received the credentials of Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, the new Pakistani ambassador to Tehran.

