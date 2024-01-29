BJP Expands Gujarat Cadre With High-Profile Inductions From Rival Parties

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) The BJP in Gujarat on Monday announced the induction of several leaders from various political parties, marking a substantial shift in the state's political dynamics.

At an event held here, which was attended by state BJP chief C.R. Paatil and saw the participation of influential figures, a large number of people from other parties chose to join the BJP.

Those who joined the saffron camp included Balkrishna Patel, former Dabhoi MLA who had switched from the BJP to the Congress in 2022 after being denied a ticket, but lost in 2022 polls contesting on a Congress ticket; Kuldipsinh, Director of Vadodara Dairy, who also contested the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, and joined the BJP along with approximately 1,000 of his supporters; Balvant Gadhvi, the district Congress chief of Ahmedabad and contestant for the Vatva Assembly seat in 2022; and Ghanshyam Gadhvi, head of the state Congress' Other Backward Class (OBC) wing, among others.

The induction ceremony was attended by state dignitaries, including General Secretary Rajni Patel, Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Jagdishbhai Makwana, and various district presidents and Assembly members.

In his address, Paatil emphasised Gujarat's pivotal role in national guidance, as he credited the conducive environment fostered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also lauded the state's development, which has caught the global community's attention.

The BJP leader praised the rapid infrastructural advancements which have positioned India to compete internationally within a short span of time. He also highlighted the BJP's commitment to fulfill its electoral promises, and contrasting its track record with other political parties.

