Invest In Goa, Grow With The State: CM Tells Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 29 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday appealed investors to invest in Goa and grow along with the state.

“Your (investors) success will be our success. Your journey will be our journey. We are partners in progress committed to your every step. This is the right time to invest. Come to Goa and invest here,” Sawant said while speaking during 'Invest Goa Industries Summit'.

He said that the government will also give helping hands to entrepreneurs.

“World don't look at Goa as a mere tourist destination but as an economic powerhouse waiting to be unleashed. We are ready to be your gateway to India and bridge for your dream,” he said.

He said that the 'Invest Goa Summit' is not just an event but is a promise of a vibrant future and prosperity.

“Our government will transform Goa not just as a tourist paradise but as an example of economic growth and opportunities. But the heart of this transformation lies in the ease of doing business,” he said.

“We have taken bold reforms to unlock the state's immense potential. We have cut through red tape, streamlined the process and created fertile ground for your dreams to take route,” the CM said.

He said that the Goa government is building the future, world class highways, port, airport and digital connectivity for growth of business.

“Our commitment doesn't stop there, we believe in collaboration not competition. We are fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He said that the state government is partnering with leading academic institutions for skilled work force and innovative ideas.

--IANS

sbk/dan