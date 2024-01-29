Visitor stranded overnight in snow resort gondola in California sparks investigation

(MENAFN) Following an incident at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California, an investigation has been launched after a visitor reported being stranded overnight in a snow resort gondola.



Monica Laso, accompanied by friends, was at the resort on Thursday when she grew tired and sought directions from a worker to a gondola that would transport her to the base. According to her interview with a US-based news agency, the worker directed her to a gondola with a few minutes remaining before 5 p.m. However, upon embarking on her journey downhill, the gondola unexpectedly halted, leaving her stranded for a duration of 15 hours.



Laso recounted that she did not have her phone with her, so she resorted to calling out for assistance, but unfortunately, there was no response to her calls for help. The incident has raised concerns and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the malfunction of the gondola system at the resort.



"I screamed desperately until I lost my voice," Laso stated.



Meanwhile, Laso's friends alerted the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office about her disappearance. Laso recounted that she was finally safely on the ground when the gondola resumed operation on Friday morning.



"I felt very frustrated," she reported to the news agency.



According to National Weather Service data, temperatures in the area have been in the mid-20s overnight. Laso mentioned that she managed to keep warm by rubbing her hands and feet together during the ordeal.



