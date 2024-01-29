UK government reveals strict actions to combat youth smoking of e-cigarettes

(MENAFN) In a bid to address the rising concern of youth vaping and reduce nicotine addiction among children, the British government has announced a series of stringent measures. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to reveal the details of the plan, which includes banning the sale of disposable vapes and imposing restrictions on the variety of flavors available, particularly those marketed towards children. The move comes in response to a significant surge in youth vaping, which has reportedly tripled over the past three years, with officials identifying colorful disposable vapes as a major contributor to the problem.



While the sale of vapes or tobacco to individuals under 18 is already illegal in the UK, the government aims to further tackle the issue by ensuring manufacturers use less visually appealing packaging for vapes. Sunak emphasized the need for proactive measures, stating, "As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic." He underscored the unknown long-term impacts of vaping and the highly addictive nature of nicotine, highlighting that while vaping can aid smokers in quitting, marketing these products to children is unacceptable.



In addition to addressing vaping concerns, the UK government is persisting with a controversial proposal to gradually raise the minimum age for buying cigarettes. Under this plan, individuals born after January 1, 2009, would be prohibited from legally purchasing cigarettes. This move aligns with recommendations from health experts, but it has faced opposition from some members of the Conservative Party who view it as excessive state intervention. The proposal mirrors a similar plan in New Zealand, which was abandoned late last year after a change in government.



Despite a significant decline in the number of smokers in the UK over the past decades, with a two-thirds reduction since the 1970s, approximately 6.4 million people, or 13% of the population, still smoke, according to official figures. The new measures underscore the government's commitment to combating tobacco and nicotine-related health issues, particularly among the younger population.

