Barcelona's head coach to depart from club at end of season

(MENAFN) At the conclusion of the 2023-24 football season, Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's head coach, will depart from the Spanish powerhouse, with his departure set for June 30.



"I would like to announce that on June 30 I will not continue as the coach of Barca," following Villarreal's 5-3 victory over Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga match, Xavi, aged 44, made a statement.



"I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barcelona member), I cannot allow the current situation," he stated in a press conference.



Sitting third in the league table, Barcelona currently holds 44 points from 21 matches, trailing leaders Real Madrid by 10 points. The defending champions' aspirations for the La Liga title are diminishing.



Following the home defeat to Villarreal, Xavi revealed that he had discussions with Barcelona President Joan Laporta and other executives. During these talks, he communicated his decision to step down from his post in June.



"I had already decided this a few days ago, but I think it is the moment to announce it," stated the previous Barcelona and Spain midfielder.



"I believe the club needs a change in dynamics," he declared. "I don't want to be a problem. I want to be a solution for Barca as I was two years ago.”



Furthermore, Xavi expressed his determination that he and the team would give their utmost effort in the upcoming four months.

MENAFN29012024000045015839ID1107780454