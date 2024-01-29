Australia secure spot in quarterfinals of 2023 Asian Cup

(MENAFN) Australia secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Asian Cup following a commanding 4-0 victory over Indonesia in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday. The match, held at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, saw Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott inadvertently score an own goal in the 12th minute, giving Australia an early advantage. Martin Boyle further extended the lead for the Socceroos before halftime, effectively doubling their lead in the Round of 16 encounter.



Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar contributed late goals to solidify Australia's dominance and seal the comprehensive victory. As former champions of the 2015 Asian Cup, Australia is now vying for their second title in the prestigious tournament. The Socceroos are slated to face either Saudi Arabia or South Korea in the quarterfinals, scheduled to take place on Friday. The outcome of the match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea, set for Tuesday, will determine Australia's upcoming opponent.



Meanwhile, in another development, Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan advanced to the quarterfinals after a thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout win over the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Tajikistan's impressive performance propelled them to the last eight of the tournament. The Central Asian team now awaits the winner between Iraq and Jordan for their next challenge in the quarterfinal stage. As the Asian Cup progresses, anticipation mounts as teams from across the continent vie for supremacy in one of football's most prestigious competitions.



