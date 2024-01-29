Iran refutes allegations linking it killing of 3 US soldiers on Syria-Jordan border

(MENAFN) Iran has refuted allegations linking it to the killing of three US soldiers in the border area between Syria and Jordan on Sunday, asserting that it “does not interfere” in the decisions of regional factions.



In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani emphasized that "resistance groups" in the West Asian region operate independently and “do not take orders” from Tehran for their activities.



He added that Iran "does not interfere" in the decision-making processes of these groups on “how to support the Palestinian nation or defend themselves and their country from aggression and occupation.”



Late on Sunday, a drone attack targeted a small American military outpost in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three US soldiers and injuring 30 others, according to US officials.



This incident marked the first time since October 7 that American troops were killed in attacks orchestrated by Iraqi groups, eliciting strong reactions from top US officials, including President Joe Biden. Biden pledged to hold those responsible for the attack "to account," asserting that it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.



However, Tehran swiftly denied any involvement in the attack. A state-run news agency cited the country’s permanent mission to the UN, stating that Iran played no part in the incident.



