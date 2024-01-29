Trump confronts rare legal challenge as New York considers business solution due to fraud

(MENAFN) In a potential legal landmark, Donald Trump's vast real estate business empire could be ordered to be "dissolved" within days due to alleged repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders. This move would place him in a select group of individuals facing the severe consequences of violating New York's potent anti-fraud law. An Associated Press analysis spanning nearly seven decades of civil cases under this law revealed that such a penalty has been imposed only a dozen times before. Trump's case, however, stands out significantly, as it is the only major business facing dissolution without clear victims and substantial financial losses.



The ongoing civil trial, lasting several months, has seen state lawyers arguing that principles of fair play in business alone justify a harsh penalty. However, even they are not advocating for the extreme measure of liquidating Trump's businesses and properties, an outcome suggested by a judge. Legal experts express concern that such an unprecedented move could set a dangerous precedent, potentially making it easier for courts to order the shutdown of companies in the future.



Columbia University law professor Eric Talley characterized the potential dissolution as a "death penalty for a business" and raised questions about whether it is a just consequence of proven fraud or a reflection of public sentiment towards the former president. A review of nearly 150 reported cases since the passage of New York's "repeated fraud" statute in 1956 reveals that, in almost every previous instance of business dissolution, the presence of victims and substantial losses played a pivotal role. Typically, companies were shut down as a last resort to halt ongoing fraud and protect potential victims, involving scenarios where customers had experienced financial losses, purchased defective products, or never received promised services. Past cases involved individuals such as a fraudulent psychologist, a fake lawyer promising law school admissions, and businessmen who deceived people with false financial advice, leading to the loss of property deeds.

