North Korea conducts 2nd test of new strategic cruise missiles

(MENAFN) On Sunday, North Korea conducted its second test of new strategic cruise missiles within a week, as reported by state media on Monday. The country described the missile as a newly developed submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), marking a significant advancement in its naval nuclear armament capabilities. This latest test underscores North Korea's continued efforts to bolster its military capabilities despite international sanctions and condemnation.



Supervised by Leader Kim Jong Un, the test of the missile named "Pulhwasal-3-31" was conducted. This missile is identical to the strategic cruise missiles that North Korea announced last week were in the development phase.



Several news outlets reported that the missiles were launched, flying above the sea off the eastern coast of the country for durations of 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds. These missiles successfully hit an unspecified island target, indicating that their flight time exceeded two hours. The involvement of Kim Jong Un underscores the leadership's direct oversight and commitment to advancing North Korea's missile capabilities.



Kim described the test as a success, the nwes agency reported, “which is of strategic significance in carrying out the plan...for modernizing the army which aims at building a powerful naval force.”



On Sunday, South Korea's military confirmed that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from its coast but refrained from disclosing specific details.



In the previous week, North Korea announced the testing of a novel strategic cruise missile, suggesting its capacity to accommodate a nuclear warhead. Notably, the initial announcement did not reference its intended development for submarine deployment.

MENAFN29012024000045015839ID1107780449