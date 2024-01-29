Electric vehicles aren`t destined to dominate international market

(MENAFN) In a recent statement published on Toyota's website, Chairman Akio Toyoda asserted that electric vehicles (EVs) will never dominate the global market, emphasizing the need for a multi-faceted approach to future mobility solutions. Toyoda predicted that battery-powered EVs would only capture up to 30 percent of the market, with the remaining share comprising hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, and traditional fuel-burning cars.



Expressing his views on the development of EVs, Toyoda argued against exclusive emphasis on electric technology, particularly at a time when over a billion people worldwide still lack access to electricity. He highlighted concerns about the cost and infrastructure challenges associated with battery-powered EVs, advocating for a more inclusive strategy that considers alternative technologies.



Speaking at a business event earlier this month, Toyoda called for a "multi-pathway approach" to address the diverse needs and challenges in the automotive industry. He cautioned against expecting a rapid shift towards EVs and emphasized that the transition should be driven by consumer choices rather than regulatory or political mandates, alluding to the ambitious net-zero emission targets promoted by many Western governments.



Critiquing the singular focus on battery EVs, Toyoda emphasized that the common goal should be reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with various technologies contributing to this objective. He positioned CO2 reduction as the primary concern, encouraging the industry to explore diverse pathways in achieving this goal.



These remarks from Toyoda come at a time when electric car sales in both the United Kingdom and the European Union showed signs of weakening towards the end of the previous year. The market share of electric cars in the United Kingdom decreased, attributed partly to consumer concerns about high costs and insufficient charging infrastructure. Toyoda's perspective adds to the ongoing debate about the future of mobility, advocating for a balanced and inclusive approach that considers the diverse needs of global consumers and the challenges associated with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.



