Railway strike puts German economy in danger

(MENAFN) A six-day strike initiated by German train workers, marking their longest-ever labor action, is raising concerns over potential economic ramifications for Germany. The strike, called by the railway union GDL, commenced on Tuesday and is set to last through Monday, significantly disrupting passenger and freight rail traffic nationwide. Analysts caution that the prolonged strike could cost the German economy as much as EUR1 billion (USD1.09 billion).



The labor dispute revolves around ongoing disagreements between the GDL and rail operator Deutsche Bahn concerning pay and working hours. The union advocates for a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 per week, coupled with a wage increase of EUR555 per month and a one-off payment of EUR3,000 to offset inflation. This strike, the fourth by the GDL since November, has paralyzed both long-distance and suburban train services.



Deutsche Bahn has made several concessions in its latest offer, including pay raises of up to 13 percent and the possibility of reducing the workweek by one hour starting in 2026. However, the union deems these proposals insufficient, leading to the continuation of the strike.



Company spokesperson Anja Broeker from Deutsche Bahn condemned the ongoing walkout, characterizing it as "a strike against the German economy." The company plays a crucial role in transporting cargo essential to various industries, including supplies for power plants and refineries. The strike poses a significant challenge to the German economy, emphasizing the interconnectedness of transportation services and industrial activities.



As the strike unfolds, it highlights the broader issues surrounding labor relations and the economic implications of disruptions in essential services. The outcome of the ongoing dispute will not only impact the immediate functioning of transportation networks but may also reverberate across industries, underscoring the delicate balance between labor demands and economic stability in Germany.



