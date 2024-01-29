Russia exposes development on recent gas pipeline to China

(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak revealed on Thursday that Russia is making progress in the development of the Power of Siberia 2, a new mega pipeline intended to deliver Russian natural gas to China. The timing and cost of the construction will be determined once Moscow and Beijing sign binding agreements, Novak stated. He added that a thorough technical and economic analysis had been conducted, assessing the resource base and preliminary technological parameters for the pipeline.



The Power of Siberia 2 is anticipated to facilitate the annual delivery of up to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Russia's Yamal Region in the north to China, traversing Mongolia. This capacity is comparable to the now-idle Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which suffered damage from explosions in September 2022.



Deputy Prime Minister Novak emphasized the increasing gas exports to China via the existing mega pipeline, the Power of Siberia. He noted Russia's commitment to diversifying gas exports to new markets, with a specific focus on deepening cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, Novak highlighted an ongoing project for a Far Eastern route with a capacity of 10 bcm.



The existing Power of Siberia pipeline, a segment of the Eastern Route, has been supplying gas to China since 2019 under a bilateral 30-year agreement. It is projected to reach its full operational capacity of 38 bcm of natural gas annually by 2025. The development of the Power of Siberia 2 marks another significant step in Russia's efforts to strengthen its position in the global energy market and deepen its collaboration with key partners in the Asia-Pacific region.



MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107780446