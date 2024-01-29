Armenian PM extends proposal to Azerbaijan for signing of non-aggression pact

(MENAFN) Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan announced on Sunday that he has extended a proposal to Azerbaijan for the signing of a non-aggression pact. This proposal is contingent upon the eventual negotiation and signing of a comprehensive peace treaty between the long-standing adversaries in the Caucasus region.



The history between Yerevan and Baku has been marred by conflict, notably characterized by two wars fought over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. These conflicts occurred in 2020 and during the 1990s. Last year, Azerbaijan swiftly recaptured control of Nagorno-Karabakh in a decisive offensive, marking a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.



“We have presented Azerbaijan with a proposal for a mutual arms control mechanism and the signing of a non-aggression pact if the signature of a peace treaty encounters delays,” during a ceremony marking Armenian Army Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented a suggestion for a non-aggression agreement with Azerbaijan in his speech.



He additionally emphasized that Armenia, a traditional ally of Russia and previously concerned about potential Azerbaijani military actions on its soil, must reassess its security arrangements.



“We need to reconsider our strategic thinking in the security sphere and diversify our (international) relations in that sphere,” Pashinyan declared.

