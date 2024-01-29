Global markets navigate via mixed signals as investors await major events

(MENAFN) World shares experienced a mixed start to the week as investors geared up for significant developments, with a pivotal decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates looming large on the horizon. The Fed is slated to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, and while traders are not expecting a rate cut, the outcome holds considerable sway over market sentiments. Additionally, the Bank of England is set to reveal its rate decision on Thursday, adding to the anticipation surrounding global monetary policy shifts.



The week commenced with a landmark decision from a Hong Kong court, which ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer. The repercussions of this ruling had varying effects on Chinese markets, with Hong Kong shares witnessing a rise, while benchmarks in Shanghai and Shenzhen experienced declines.



In the early stages of European trading, there was a mixed performance among key indices. France’s CAC 40 held steady at 7,632.50, Germany’s DAX retreated by 0.5 percent to 16,875.72, and Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent, reaching 7,646.57. Meanwhile, the futures for the S&P 500 showed a modest 0.1 percent increase, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained virtually unchanged.



Adding a layer of complexity to the global financial landscape, China's securities regulators took action on Monday by suspending the lending of specific shares for short selling. This move is aimed at providing support to the country’s faltering stock markets, specifically targeting Restricted Stock, typically allocated to employees or specific strategic investors subject to sales restrictions. As markets globally await key decisions and navigate unexpected developments, the week promises to be eventful with potential implications for investors across the board.

MENAFN29012024000045015682ID1107780444