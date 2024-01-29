Globe`s most valuable firm declares job cuts

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to streamline its operations post the USD69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is set to cut approximately 1,900 jobs, constituting around 8 percent of its gaming unit's staff, as reported by CNBC on Thursday. The internal memo from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer outlined that these layoffs are part of a broader "execution plan" aimed at eliminating areas of overlap within the company.



The significant reduction in staff comes just over three months after Microsoft's completion of the Activision Blizzard deal in October 2023, marking the software giant's largest-ever acquisition. The move is designed to align the leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard on a cohesive strategy and execution plan, coupled with a sustainable cost structure that supports the entire expanding business, as mentioned in Spencer's note.



The acquisition of Activision Blizzard, renowned for popular gaming franchises such as Call of Duty and Diablo, has bolstered Microsoft's position in the competitive video-gaming market.



The company's gaming division, Microsoft Gaming, currently employs 22,000 staff, and the workforce reduction aims to enhance efficiency and optimize resources.



This strategic workforce restructuring reflects Microsoft's commitment to leveraging the strengths of Activision Blizzard to remain competitive in the gaming industry. The move follows Microsoft's recent ascent to become the world's most valuable company, surpassing Apple, with a market cap exceeding USD3 trillion on Thursday.



As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and subsequent workforce adjustments signify the company's proactive approach to stay agile in a dynamic market. The strategic realignment and cost optimization underscore Microsoft's commitment to sustainable growth and continued innovation within the gaming sector.



