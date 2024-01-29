DR Congo knocks out Egypt of AFCON following penalty shootout

(MENAFN) Egypt, the record seven-time champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, suffered a surprising exit from the tournament on Sunday, losing a dramatic penalty shootout 8-7 against DR Congo. Mohamed Salah, their influential forward, was absent due to injury, adding to Egypt's challenges.



The tension-filled last-16 encounter, held in San-Pedro, ended 1-1 after extra time. Meschack Elia scored for DR Congo in the 37th minute, while Mostafa Mohamed equalized for Egypt just before halftime with a penalty kick.



The decisive moment came in the penalty shootout when goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi converted the winning spot-kick for DR Congo. Mohamed Abou Gabal, Egypt's goalkeeper, had earlier seen his attempt strike the bar and fly over, sealing their fate.



Salah's absence, following an injury sustained during a group match against Ghana, significantly impacted Egypt's performance. Despite hopes of his return if Egypt progressed to the final, Salah remained with his club, Liverpool.



DR Congo's victory sets up a clash against Guinea in the quarterfinals, scheduled for next Friday in Abidjan. Guinea secured a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea earlier on Sunday.



Notably, despite Egypt and DR Congo's illustrious histories in the Africa Cup of Nations, neither team managed to secure a victory in the group stage held in Ivory Coast this month. Both nations finished as runners-up in their respective groups, with similar records of three draws and three points. However, Egypt scored six goals during the group stage, including three by Mohamed, while DR Congo netted only twice, highlighting their contrasting fortunes leading up to the knockout stage.

