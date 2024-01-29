UK insures third of all Russian seaborne oil shipments since onset of Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed that the United Kingdom has played a significant role in insuring approximately a third of all Russian seaborne oil shipments since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, despite existing sanctions. According to the CREA analysis published last week, British firms have covered over EUR102 billion (USD130 billion) worth of Russian oil between March 2022 and November 2023.



The report highlights a noteworthy trend, indicating that, despite sanctions imposed by the European Union and G7 countries on Russian oil, a majority of vessels carrying Russian oil and oil products are owned and/or insured in these regions. The European Union and G7 countries introduced a price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports in December 2022, followed by similar restrictions on exports of Russian petroleum products. This measure prohibits Western firms from providing insurance and other services on shipments of Russian crude, unless the cargo is purchased at or below USD60 per barrel—a level below the current market price.



The analysis found that around 33 percent of all seaborne exports of Russian oil and petroleum products have been transported on tankers insured in the United Kingdom since the sanctions took effect until early November 2023. While it is not illegal to transport or insure Russian oil as long as it is sold below the price cap, concerns arise regarding the potential breach of the price ceiling.



Alun Cairns, a Conservative MP, emphasized that it is not against the law to transport or insure Russian oil below the price cap. However, he cautioned that firms engaging in these transactions must be cognizant of the possibility that the price ceiling could be exceeded, raising ethical and compliance concerns.



The United Kingdom's role in insuring Russian oil exports underscores the complex dynamics surrounding sanctions, international trade, and the challenges faced by governments in enforcing restrictions. As geopolitical tensions persist, the report sheds light on the intricate web of economic interdependencies and the need for heightened vigilance in ensuring compliance with international sanctions.



